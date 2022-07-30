Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average of $290.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

