Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

SAMG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 74,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,533. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAMG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Path Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

