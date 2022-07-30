SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLVR remained flat at $9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. SILVERspac has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.