SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

