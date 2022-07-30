SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 103,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 227,378 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $4.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday.

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01.

Insider Activity

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other SKYX Platforms news, Director Dov Shiff bought 20,000 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SKYX Platforms news, Director Dov Shiff bought 20,000 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Campi bought 5,000 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,656 shares of company stock valued at $297,748. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

