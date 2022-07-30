SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million.

SMART Global Trading Up 3.5 %

SMART Global stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $980.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.34. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SMART Global by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SMART Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

