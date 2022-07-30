Solstein Capital LLC Sells 80 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

