Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. 489,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

