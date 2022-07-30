Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $153,060.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,811. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

