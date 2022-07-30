Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 133 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

