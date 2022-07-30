Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $378.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.76 and a 200 day moving average of $386.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

