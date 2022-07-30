Splintershards Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $47.31 million and approximately $951,573.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000175 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00088439 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001313 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 883,435,507 coins and its circulating supply is 784,001,468 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.