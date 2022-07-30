srnArt Gallery Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $70,235.81 and $398.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015473 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Coin Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
