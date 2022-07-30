Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.21. 3,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 10,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

