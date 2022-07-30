Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a maintains rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

