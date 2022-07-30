Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.33. 6,793,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,814. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

