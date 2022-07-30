Status Market Capitalization Tops $108.81 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Status has a market cap of $108.81 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00131328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.