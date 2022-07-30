Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,343. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

