Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $230.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.93. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.