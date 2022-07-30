Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 4.4 %

NOVA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 4,173,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sunnova Energy International

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.