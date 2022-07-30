sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004241 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $127.84 million and $12.50 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 126,953,148 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

