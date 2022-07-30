Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.61

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and traded as low as $25.34. Swiss Life shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.

Swiss Life Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

