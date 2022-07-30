Switch Hits Market Cap of $66,159.91 (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Switch has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switch coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $66,159.91 and $2.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00447963 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.52 or 0.02057310 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00276397 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

Switch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.