Switcheo One Day Volume Hits $92,723.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

