Swop Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,336.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Swop has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $14,336.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swop has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00005280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00607514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034913 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,481,993 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,552 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.