SWS Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $224.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

