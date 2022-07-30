Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $541.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

