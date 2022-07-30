Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,682.00

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $615,781.39 and $11,682.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00073226 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

