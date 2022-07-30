TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Up 105.6% in July

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the June 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSPQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

