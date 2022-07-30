TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.19

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $31.05. TDK shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 23,588 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.
TDK Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
TDK Company Profile
TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.
