TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.19

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $31.05. TDK shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 23,588 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

