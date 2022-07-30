Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.45 to $17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.03. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.20 to $4.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $489.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.40. The stock had a trading volume of 434,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.