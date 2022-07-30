Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$13.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.40 EPS.

Teleflex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.13. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $235.01 and a twelve month high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,377,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

