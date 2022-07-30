Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Tops $71.56 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00008046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $242.92 million and $71.56 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007616 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00012949 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
