Territorial Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

