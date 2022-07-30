Tether Gold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $334,346.00 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $434.26 million and approximately $334,346.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,761.52 or 0.07437814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004201 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

