Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tetragon Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Tetragon Financial Group stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.12) on Friday. Tetragon Financial Group has a one year low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 10.55 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.65. The firm has a market cap of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

