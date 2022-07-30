The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,018.07

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,018.07 ($48.41) and traded as high as GBX 4,245 ($51.14). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,227 ($50.93), with a volume of 211,044 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.61) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.69) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.20) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,783.75 ($57.64).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,004.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,015.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,021.20.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson acquired 16,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.06) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($711,484.77).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

