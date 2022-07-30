The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The China Fund Price Performance

Shares of The China Fund stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 30,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,384,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

