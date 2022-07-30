The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EML traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. 5,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $32.47.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $537,280.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009 in the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

