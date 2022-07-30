The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$30.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

