The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Shyft Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-$1.41 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 7.7 %

SHYF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.74.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Friday.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

