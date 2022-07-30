The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $402.28 million and $392,365.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00015409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00061981 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000161 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.