TheStreet Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,349.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,316.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

