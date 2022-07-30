Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 70,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 350,626 shares.The stock last traded at $21.37 and had previously closed at $21.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Tidewater Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $921.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 34,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $705,460.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 34,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,383,753.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tidewater by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

