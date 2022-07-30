Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion. Timken also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,595. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Timken by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.