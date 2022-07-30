Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion. Timken also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:TKR traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 833,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,595. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

