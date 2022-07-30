Tower Bridge Advisors Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,500,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,775,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,905.44.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.