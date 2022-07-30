Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.79 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

