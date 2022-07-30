Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Shares Down 20.2%

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). 285,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 68,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.54).

Trackwise Designs Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products.

